Australian Open Tennis:Novak Djokovic, Garbine Muguruza enter final

In tennis Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza has entered the finals of Australian open Tennis at Melbourne .

In Women’s singles, a two-time Grand Slam champion, Garbine Muguruza reached her first final in the Australian Open by defeating fourth seed Simona Halep by 7-6 10/8, 7-5. She will face Sofia Kenin in the finals on Saturday. Earlier Sofia stunned world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty 7-6 8/6, 7-5 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

In Men’s singles, Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown. Djokovic defeated Swiss Roger Federer 6-7, 4-6, 3-6, in the first Semifinal clash. He will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

The Indian hope at the Australian Open ended after Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok were knocked out in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event today. The Indo-Ukrainian pair went down 0-6, 2-6 to fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova.