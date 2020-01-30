BJP MP on Shaheen Bagh protests,”Won’t let Delhi become Syria”

As the Delhi polls near, political parties are tapping on sticky statements that will not get off the voter’s mind, at least till the poll date. The verbal volleys exchanged varies on various subjects from delayed justice to Nirbhaya,odd-even traffic system, CAA, JNU and Shaheen Bagh which is arguably an itchy patch for authorities.

The BJP national secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Wednesday said that “the national Capital will not be allowed to become another Syria”.The BJP MP alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protestors are trying to inflict fear on Delhiites by the indefinite dharna(Sit-in) protest. “We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here, where women and kids are used.

The protestors most of them, woman and children had staged a sit-in protest which blocked a main road connecting areas in south-east Delhi with Noida, posing hardships for locals and commuters, including office goers.”They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen. (We will not let Delhi burn).#ShaheenBaghKaSach,” Chugh tweeted.

Earlier another BJP MP in another slugfest blamed Shaheen Bagh protestors of raping ‘our’ sisters and daughters if let loose. Home minister Amit Shah in an election campaign asked Delhiites to press the button so hard so as to push the protestors out from India. Meanwhile, Congress had accused BJP and AAP to politicize the uprising for electoral gains.