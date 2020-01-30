EU Parliament postpones voting on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Resolutions

European Union Parliament on Wednesday postponed voting on resolutions against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) till March. As many as 559 members from five groups of the 751-member European Parliament moved resolutions against the CAA, calling it “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and “dangerous shift” in the citizenship criteria in India.

On Wednesday, the EU Parliament voted against a proposal to put anti-CAA resolutions to vote. The voting has been postponed to the second plenary of March, multiple reports said. Reacting to the development, Indian government sources called it a victory of “India’s friends” over “Pakistan’s friends”. “There will be no voting on the European Union resolution on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) tomorrow. Friends of India prevailed over the Friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today,” sources told news agency ANI.