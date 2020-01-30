“Indira Gandhi had strangulated democracy”: Maharashtra Minister initiate controversy

Giving a shock to Congress, senior NCP leader and a minister in the tri-party alliance government in Maharashtra has said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi has strangulated democracy. Jitendra Awhad, the NCP leader has said this while addressing a rally at beed in Maharashtra.

“Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy, nobody was ready to speak against her. Then the students of Ahmedabad and Patna had started resisting, eventually starting the Jayaprakash Narayan movement that saw her defeated. That history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country too”, said the NCP leader.

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan has reacted to the statement of his colleague by saying that disrespect of any kind to Congress’s leaders will not be tolerated. After this the Ahwad shared a video of his in which he seen praising Indira Gandhi.