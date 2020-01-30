Man opens fire during anti-CAA protest march,one injured : Watch Video

A man opened fire outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia University today during a protest march against the Citizenship Act. One student of the varsity was injured in the incident.

As per media reports, the attacker was overpowered by the protesting students and later arrested. Police said they are investigating the matter.

The injured student, Shadab, was hit by the bullet in his hand and has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar. His condition is stated to be stable.

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, the man brandishing the gun outside the varsity campus can be heard saying “ye lo azadi” (come and take freedom).