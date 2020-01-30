DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Netizens are impressed by this act of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy: Watch video

Jan 30, 2020, 12:08 am IST
Less than a minute

The netizens are impressed by an act of simplicity and greatness shown by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Narayana Murthy sought blessings from the veteran business tycoon Ratan Tata at the annual TiECon (The Indus Entrepreneurs) held at mumbai.

Murthy was on the stage to confer the the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ratan Tata for his contributions. After giving the award he touched Tata’s feet and sought blessing from him.

“It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” he says on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled”, Ratan Tata wrote on his social media handle.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close