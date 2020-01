Two days before the four Nirbhaya case convicts are to be hanged, one of them has petitioned a Delhi court to put the execution on hold.This is the latest in a series of petitions filed by the convicts in their attempts to put off their death sentence.

Akshay Singh has gone to the Patiala House court for a stay on the February 1 hanging.

The Supreme Court will today also hear his curative petition challenging his death sentence.