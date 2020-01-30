“No Hindustani would think dividing the nation”, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that no Indian can think of dividing the nation. She was referring to the anti-CAA protests going on the country. Smriti irani urged the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Shaheen Bagh to support the Indian government.

“I want people of Shaheen Bagh to understand that no Hindustani would think dividing the nation, as this is not in our culture. Also, noone in India has the culture to shame Hindustan because our Sanskar doesn’t teaches us”, said the union minister while addressing a public gathering.

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Pratapgarh: Hindustan ki fauj ko dhikkar dene vaale shabd kisi hindustani ke mukh se nahi nikal sakte. Aur agar maa(Ganga) se aaj kuch maangu to un logo ke liye sadbudhi maangungi, jo log khaate hain zameen ka, gaate hain kisi aur ka. (2/2) https://t.co/MlItqTDDVK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

“Defaming the Indian Army is something that no Hindustani can utter. I will pray to Lordess Ganga to give some brains to those who earn bread and butter from here and sing praises for other places (Pakistan).”