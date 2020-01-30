Tense situation as armed man holds 12 children hostage,Throws grenade at police

An aristocratic man belonging to the elite upper class took everyone in the village of Farooqabad, UP in terror.

Subhas Batham was alleged to be the prime suspect in a 2001 murder case and the feud is ongoing in the court. He invited 12 children to his 5-year-old daughter’s birthday party on Thursday and took them as hostages. He demanded to hand over the two villagers who gave witness reports against him in the court.

When the SWAT police came he opened fire on them and attacked them with a hand grenade in which two villagers and a cop were badly injured. He opened fire at the police officers and dared the villagers to challenge his authority.

The situation is still not under control and the police have surrounded the area.

Developing story…