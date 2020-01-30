The four sentenced to death raises plea to extend Feb 1 execution

The four sentenced to death for the brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya had raised a plea to the court for issuing a stay on their February 1 execution. Their lawyer raised the case pivoting on the law point that their legal matters are not yet finalized.

The special Judge AK Jain will hear the plea later on Thursday. Nirbhaya, as she is known today was a 23-year-old paramedic student who was brutally raped by a gang of six in a moving bus and later thrown out of the bus. She died on December 29, 2012, at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.