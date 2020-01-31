Buzzing Wuhan turned to a Ghost city with in two weeks, Watch frightening drone footage

Wuhan, a buzzing city with a population exceeding 1 Crore is turned to a Ghost City now. Mega shopping malls, Grand Cinema Theatres, Market places, Schools, Universities and Trade centers remain closed for the second week as the authorities are struggling to curb the spread of the highly contagious Corona outbreak.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak began, has been under lockdown since January 23. Drone footage shows how the city with a population of more than one Crore people has been left deserted. A look in the big city with no human presence is particularly frightening. All commercial planes have been grounded and trains, metro services

and all other forms of transport are suspended indefinitely.

Wuhan City is part of Hubei province, China’s industrial heartland. The Corona has affected close to 10,000 as per official records and more than 200 people are dead due to infection.

Watch the drone footage here: