China 7 times ahead of India on Space program budget

The Economic Survey for the year 2019-2020 shows the big differences in the Space program budget between India and global leaders in space exploration.

China has an annual space program budget 7 times that of India and for the US the gap is 13 times that of ISRO budget. India’s ISRO spent about $1.5 billion in 2018, US’ Nasa spent $19.5 billion and China’s CNSA spent $11 billion. The Russian space agency spends $3.3 billion yearly for its space missions.

India is ahead of Japan and other south pacific nations in Space program spendings.