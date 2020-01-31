Latest NewsIndia

Election commission issues notice to BJP MP for his remarks against Arvind Kejriwal

Jan 31, 2020, 06:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”.He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP’s list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close