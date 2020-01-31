Fisherman catches a 3 legged creature from depths of Atlantic

An angler had a frightening catch from the Atlantic ocean when they were boating near Coney Island near Brooklyn.

Footage of the sea monster from the Atlantic captures the man holding the fishing line shouting: ‘What the hell, what is that?’ As the bizarre creature, which has slits for gills, continues to twist and turn on the decking, a woman screams: ‘Holy s*** what the hell is that?’

The video posted is just seconds long and it is unclear what happened to the creature after the footage was taken. Experts suggest the animal may be a clear nose skate, a species of cartilaginous fish that also has slits in place of gills.