Good Bye winter: Chills only up till this week

The recorded temperature today at Mumbai was 13.6 degrees. There was a significant dip in minimum temperature, compared to the day before as Colaba and Santacruz recorded a minimum of 20 and 19.4 degrees respectively. The climate in Mumbai now is so cheerful with cold winds and mild sunshine.

But the chills are soon going to end as the weather bureau forecasts a considerable rise in temperature starting next week. The winter chills are expected to stay till the weekend. Weathermen said the chill was due to cold wind from the north.