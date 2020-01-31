India wins super thriller against New Zealand in 4 th T20

India defeated the Kiwis in a super over thriller making a clean 4-0 sweep. In the 4th T20 International of the five-match series, New Zealand’s reserve skipper Tim Southee won the toss and asked the Indian cricket team to bat first at Westpac Stadium, Wellington today. India entered the ground making three changes in its line up.

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja were replaced by Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, and Washington Sundar. New Zealand had to make a forced change in Kane Williamson, who was ruled of the today’s match due to shoulder injury.