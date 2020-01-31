Stock Market: Sensex. Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss on Friday.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,723 slipping down by 190 points or 0.47%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11962 lowering by 73 points or 0.61%.

6 of the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE ended higher. Metal, pharma, IT, auto and FMCG indexes slipped down.

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, Bharati Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Titan and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were ONGC, PowerGrid, Tata Consultancy Service, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Tata motors, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Tata Steel.