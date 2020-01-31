“The Citizenship Amendment Act will be recorded as black law in history”, says Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood actress and former Congress MP from Mumbai Urmila Matondkar has said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be recorded in history as a black law. The ‘Rangeela’ actress also compared the CAA with Rowlatt Act, brought by British in 1919.

, “After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may arise after the Second World War was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history.” Besides refusing to accept the law, she alleged that CAA is against the poor and the idea of “Bhartiyatva”, said the actress while addressing a public gathering.

The Rowlatt Act of 1919 (also called Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919) was enacted by the colonial British government to detain political leaders whom they perceived as “threats”, for an indefinite period. It empowered the government to arrest individuals without a warrant and incarcerate them for up to 2 years without trial.

The accused were to not receive any evidence used against them in the trial or know the identity of the accusers. People were restricted from participating in religious and political activities.