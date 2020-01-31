Twin murder of Jeweler and wife, UP police doubts several crores looted

The loot following the grime murder of Jeweler-banker Muklesh Gupta and his wife Lata Gupta could be of several crores, suspect the Agra Police. The police are still clueless on the third day after the rich family was murdered on Wednesday night at their home in Shamsabad, Agra.

Close relatives of the Gupta family said the Jeweller brings all the gold and cashback to his home each day after the days business. Each day he brings thus 70 to 80 lakh in cash alone and almost 8 Kg of Gold and Jewellery. The relatives had conveyed this information to Merchants union leaders. Agra police stated that in the preliminary information only a few lakhs of cash and some gold are entered to be stolen. However, the relatives are preparing a list detailing the jewelry items stolen from the home.

A chest containing 1.5 kg of jewelry was left untouched in the home.Relatives testimony confirms it belonged to Muklesh Gupta’s mother. As Gupta was a banker he always keeps70-80 lakh in cash for lending and borrowing. Police are still lurking in murky waters after the third day of murder as they promised to bring criminals to justice within 3 days.

Samajwadi Party leaders including Ramji lal visited the grieving family and promised support in investigation and further procedures.SP leaders alleged the criminals in the state are let loose as they are least concerned about the rotted law and order in the state. The shops and establishments in Shamsabad remain closed for the third day as Merchants association demands immediate arrest of the murderers.