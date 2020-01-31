Xiaomi set to launch Mi 10 Pro 5G in India : Price and Specs

Xiaomi is set to bring the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro as its new flagships in the first quarter of this year. Both phones are expected to be amongst the first phones to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Mi 10 Pro, in the series, is also rumoured to have 65W fast charging support.

A tipster on Weibo has posted the screenshot that appears to be of the About page of the Mi 10 Pro 5G. The screenshot shows the model name of the smartphone as well as highlights key specifications.

The leaked specifications shows that the phone would come with as much as 16GB of RAM. This is unlike the existing top-end smartphones that have up to 12GB of RAM.

Mi 10 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The screenshot suggests that the Mi 10 Pro would feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2080 pixels) display and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also found to have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. Further, the screenshot shows that the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,250mAh battery. There is also MIUI 11.20.1.21.