Amit Shah slams opposition parties,says “no issue bigger than national security”

Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate in the Shakur Basti seat constituency, Union minister Amit Shah asserted that there was “no issue bigger than national security” and slammed the opposition parties, saying while the BJP was committed to this aim, the Congress and the AAP were indulging in “appeasement politics” to keep their vote bank intact.

The Union home minister, in his address also reiterated that work will begun in four months on construction of a grand and sky-high Ram Temple in Ayodhya within the next four months.

He also kept asking the crowd, who is the vote bank of the Congress and the AAP, to which they chanted, “Shaheen Bagh”.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi, has been thrusted by political parties as a poll issue, with the BJP using the issue vociferously in its campaigns.

“People of Delhi, there is no issue bigger than national security. Delhi’s future and India’s security has to ascertained (”desh ki surakha se badkaa koi mudda nahin hai”),” Mr Shah said at the Shakur Basti rally.

Attacking the previous dispensation at the Centre, he said, earlier Pakistan would attack Indian soldiers and mutilate their bodies, and the “silent PM” would not say anything.

“But now the Prime Minister is Modi with a 56-inch chest and within few days of Uri and Pulwama attacks, surgical strike and airstrike were conducted and our soldiers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists. And the whole country felt a sense of pride,” Mr Shah said.