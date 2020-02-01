Another incidence of firing reported from Shaheen Bagh

Another incident of firing has been reported from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Hundreds of women have been protesting here against the CAA and NPR acts from the last one month.

The gunman has been taken into police custody. The man fired shots in the air at the protest site. No one has been injured.

Initial videos showed the man chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while being detained.

This comes days after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured. Later said to be 17 and a juvenile, the teenager brandished a gun at the protest site around 1.45 pm, and shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”, before he fired.

The accused has been sent in 14 days police custody.