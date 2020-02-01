Corona terror: Indigo suspends all flights to Guangzhou

India based Airliner Indigo will suspend flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from Feb 6 to 25 owing to the terrorful new Corona.

“In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6, 2020, until February 25, 2020, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7, 2020, until February 26, 2020,” the airline said in its statement on Saturday.

The spokesperson for Indigo said that the measures are precautionary and the full amount of travel will be refunded to passengers in the period.