Forest department uses ‘physics principle’ to rescue elephant from well: See video

A video of rescuing a baby elephant from a well is winning the internet. The most peculiar part is that the forest department official used ‘principle from physics’ to save the elephant.

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has shared the video on Twitter. The incident took place in Gumla, Jharkhand.

According to the tweet, the forest department along with people from the nearby village rescued the elephant using the Archimedes principle. Officials and locals filled the well with water to help the elephant out. The elephant was rescued without any injury.

Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers using Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy save an elephant calf who had fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work. @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/DP8ydrctsp — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) January 30, 2020

“Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers used Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy to save an elephant calf who fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work,” Ramesh Pandey captioned the video.

