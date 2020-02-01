Moving car catches fire after colliding with pole : Watch Video

A man in Gujarat’s Surat had a narrow escape after a moving car caught fire during the evening hours on Thursday. The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the car was in flames after it collided with a pole. The man, who was standing on the road, is seen running as he sees the speeding vehicle approaching him. Reports inform that the passers-by evacuate those sitting inside. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera. The incident took place on January 30.

The video shows how the horrific incident took place and how the passengers, who were inside the car at the time of the accident, escaped the horrific accident. A close look at the 0.51 second video shows a man narrowly escaping as the car loses balance and hits a few two-wheelers parked along the road. The car later bumped and rammed on the pole.