Nirmala Sitaraman tables budget before 15th Finance Commission: Here are the updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Seetaram tables budget before the Parliament. Presenting before the 15th Finance Commission, she called the budget as “people’s budget.” “This is a Budget to boost income. Only though higher growth we can achieve that. Let us be innovative with the use of technology,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening speech.

2019 mandate for economic policies: Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget 2020 presentation

“People of India have unequivocally given their support to the policies of the Narendra Modi government. People reposed faith in our economic policies. This Budget aims to address aims, aspirations of people,” Sitharaman said adding that the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong

GST, a historic decision

“Banks saw a thorough cleanup. Of our structural reforms, GST has been the most historic. From 2014-2019, the Modi govt has focused on fundamental structural reforms and inclusive growth,” Sitharaman says in her budget speech and paid homage to former finance minister late Arun Jaitley.

Sabkja Saath vikaas implemented in all polices

“Motto of ‘Sabki Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas’ has implemented new programmes for poor and disadvantaged under PM Modi. Total of 60 lakh new taxpayers and 105 crore e-way bills generated under GST,” Sitharaman said, mentioning some schemes of Modi government like Aayushmaan Bharat, affordable housing among others

Inspector Raj has ended

“India raised 271 million people out of poverty between 2015 and 2016. The milestones achieved are unprecedented and globally recognised. A household saves an average of 4 per cent annually because of GST… The dreaded Inspector Raj has also vanished,” Ms Sitharaman said.

Modi govt committed to double farmer income by 2022: Sitharaman

In the first theme of Aspirational India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is focussing on skills, education, and agriculture. ‘The government is committed to double the farmer income by 2022. Farmers with barren land can set up solar power units so that they can get a living out of it,’ she said, presenting a 16-point action plan for this purpose.

6.11 crore farmers insured under Fasal Bima: Sitharaman

A total of 6.11 crore farmers insured under Fasal Bima, says finance minister. She says hand-holding of farm-based activities needs to be done in cooperation with states. PM Kusum Scheme reduced dependence on diesel and kerosene and relied on social energy. Total of 20 lakh farmers can set up standalone solar pumps, she says.

Krishi Rail announced to transport perishable goods

We want women Self Help Groups in the villages to distribute seeds to farmers with help of MUDRA scheme. Indian Railways will now play an even more involved role in food distribution. We will set up a Kisan Rail to help transport perishable goods within the country. Horticulture sector with its current produce of 311 million metric tonnes exceeds the production of food grains,’ Sitharaman said.

The Budget has announced Krishi Rail, to be implemented by the Ministry of Railways, and Krishi Udaan by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These will complement roadways for faster transportation of perishable agricultural goods. While in Railways, refrigerated coaches will be added to Express and Freight trains, the Krishi Udaan scheme will see flights on national and international routes pitching in.

Agriculture, rural development will see an allocation Rs 2.83 lakh crores: FM Sitharaman

“Agriculture, rural development will see an allocation Rs 2.83 lakh crores. The Centre also proposes plans to help farmers use proper manure and little water, encourage the balanced use of fertilizers. In order to build cooperation, the states have been asked to adopt 3 central model laws on agricultural land leasing, marketing and contract farming.”

Sensex trades flat with a marginal gain of 23 points

Meanwhile, Sensex trades flat with a marginal gain of 23 points at 40,747 following the first few Budget announcements by the FM

Solar pumps for farmers

“We will provide 20 lakh farmers with facilities for standalone solar pumps; 15 lakh farmers will get solar grid-connected pump sets. Barren land can be used to set up solar plants,” the Finance Minister said.

More hospitals for Ayushman Bharat scheme

Hospitals to be set up in PPP (public-private partnership) mode for better treatment under Ayushman Bharat (health insurance) scheme. More hospitals will be empanelled. “TB harega, desh jitega (tuberculosis will lose, the country will win,” Ms Sitharaman said

Rs 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission has been approved

Rs 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission has been approved. This will be used to augment local water resources, desalination projects, water harvesting and renewing older sources in FY21. Push to improve water supply and sanitation

Govt proposes online education to ensure education accessibility for everyone

“By 2030 India is said to have the largest working population in the world. Urban Local bodies around the country will provide internships for fresh engineers for up to a year. To ensure education reaches everyone, degree-level full-fledged online education programs will be allowed for institutes ranked in the top 100. INSAT exam will be held in African and Asian countries to benchmark foreign students,” Sitharaman said, proposing online education to ensure education accessibility for everyone

5 smart cities to come up

“Five new Smart Cities will be set up in public-private partnership mode,” the Finance Minister said. “We propose to digitally refund duties and levies to exporters.”

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by 2023

“Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and other similar projects will be completed by 2023. Work on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will start soon,” Ms Sitharaman said.

High-speed trains planned

More Tejas type trains will connect tourist destinations. High-speed rail between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be pursued. A suburban rail project in Bengaluru is planned.

More Tejas type trains to come up: Sitharaman

Setting up large solar power capacity alongside tracks, station redevelopment projects under PPP, more Tejas type trains, Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train to be pursued. The govt will replace conventional electric meters with smart meters in the next three years. Consumers can choose supplier and rate: Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt pushes for explosion of digital technology in India

To harness the explosion of digital technology in the country, the finance minister has proposed to bring a policy to build data centre parks across the country. This is in line with the broad policy of the NDA government of encouraging data localisation. To provide Rs 6000 cr for BharatNet in FY 20-21; To provide Rs 8000 over 5 years for a national mission on quantum technology: FM Sitharaman