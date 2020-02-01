This house costs more than twenty three crore and is the costliest in UK: Details here

British Billionaire John Caudwell is building his dream home in London – a 43,000 sq ft mansion that comes with astonishing features like a swimming pool that looks like lava and a dining room featuring river with live fish, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 15-bedroom, nine-floor house features a ballroom catering for 200 guests, a hidden lift and a stack parking system.

It has a special entertainment room too – with a swimming pool, gym, salon, ‘media room’ and games room.

One of the most dazing features is a Thai-themed dining room, that features a river, the report said, that is expected to use water constantly recycled to create a flowing effect.

There will be “colourful fish” in the river, which the 69-year-old businessman bought from Prince Jefri Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei’s brother, in 2012 for 81 million Pound, the report added.

What’s the cost?

As per the Mail.Co.Uk, the property – costliest house in the Britain – is worth 250 million Pounds. The sum translates roughly to Rs 2347.9 Crore (Rs 2347,9725000.00; 1 Pound = Rs 93.94).

The 69-year-old businessman has spent around 65 million Pounds into refurbishing of the house.

The report further says that the project has already crossed its budget by around 55 million pounds.