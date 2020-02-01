WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from today : Check out the list

WhatsApp will stop working on a number of smartphones from today. As updated on the FAQ section of the Facebook-owned messaging app, there are several Android and iOS phones that will not run the app as the company will withdraw support for older versions of OS from 1 February, 2020.

According to the information on WhatsApp FAQ section, Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 operating system and lower as well as iPhones running on iOS 8 and lower will not be compatible with the chat app starting today.

WhatsApp also stressed on the fact that these older versions of Android and iOS operating systems “can no longer create new accounts, nor re-verify existing accounts after February 1, 2020.”

However, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform will keep the app running for select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1+ OS, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

WhatsApp also highlighted that the decision to end WhatsApp support for these Android phones and iPhones will not affect a lot of users.

If you are still using these lower version OS on your phones for using WhatsApp, and don’t want to lose all your chats and information after 1 February, 2020, there is an option to save your chats:

-Open the chat you wish to export, and tap on Chats.

-Tap ‘Export Chat’. You’ll then be given the option to download the chat with or without media. Choose your option and export all your chats.

Here is the list of all the operating systems that will not support WhatsApp from next year:

-Android versions 2.3.7 and older

-iOS 8 and older

If you are worried that you might lose all your important chats once the app becomes obsolete, fret not. Here’s how you can create a backup beforehand to avoid losing chat information:

How to backup chats on Android:

– After opening the app, tap on three vertical dots on the top right corner of your Android phone

– Tap on Settings

– Then click on ‘Chats’

– At the bottom, click on ‘Chat backup’ option. It will show you the Google Drive Settings option.

Once you have done these settings, all your chats will get backed up for now and for the future.

How to backup chats on your iPhone:

To backup your chats on iOS, you must turn on iCloud Drive on your iPhone. After that, follow these steps:

– Go to WhatsApp

– Click on the ‘Settings’ option at the bottom right corner

– Tap on ‘Chats’

– Tap on the ‘Chat backup’

– Select the option ‘Back Up Now’ to backup chats to your iCloud Drive

– iOS users can also allow iCloud to automatically store their WhatsApp conversations on the screen

– If you want the app to back up your chats and media automatically, tap the ‘Auto Backup’ option

– Select the backup frequency – Daily, Weekly and Monthly – according to your needs. You can also include media by clicking on ‘Include videos’ option

-And viola! Your chats will get saved.

WhatsApp also listed the operating systems that the app supports and recommends users to use the following updated devices:

-Android running OS 4.0.3+

-iPhone running iOS 9+

-Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2