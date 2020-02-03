20 people killed in ‘Jihadist attack’

At Least 20 civilians lost their lives in an attack suspected ‘jihadist’ in an overnight attack on African country Burkina Faso. The attack was reported from Lamdamol village in Seno province in the north of the country.

As per security forces the attack was a reprisal after the Islamic militants had told local people to leave the village a few days earlier. Similar massacre has been reported from the north of the country in the last week also. On January 25, 39 civilians has been killed in the Silgadji village in the neighbouring Soum province.

Burkina Faso and its neighbouring countries Mali and Niger are for last many years is facing lethal militant attacks. The poor trained and under equipped security forces in these countries are not able to counter them

As per UN the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has killed 4000 people in 2019 and displaced almost 600,000 people.