BJP delivers what it promises, said Modi in Delhi

As the date for the Delhi elections is inching closer and the campaigns have intensified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first poll rally in the national capital in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area on Monday.

Modi, during the address, told the people that only the saffron party delivers what it promises.

The prime minister said when the people vote on February 8, their vote will not just help the BJP candidate to win, but will also ensure the safety of Delhi and the country.

He reiterated the claim that when the people vote for the saffron party, they are strengthening the hands of Narendra Modi.

The PM accused the AAP government of not wanting to give houses to poor and blocking PM Awas Yojana. He claimed that the BJP at the Centre has been finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting country.

Modi claimed that the AAP will continue to stall welfare schemes for people till it is in power.