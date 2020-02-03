Corona virus will turn humans to Zombies, Malaysian health authorities arrest 6 for fake news

Malaysian health authorities yesterday had to issue a public circular as panic spread among citizens that the dreaded coronavirus will turn humans to the living dead or Zombies.

“Corona will not turn humans into zombies. Even if infected, effective treatment will bring the patient to full health” tweeted Malaysian Health Authority.No Malaysian citizens are affected by the virus as per Malaysian health authority reports. All 8, who were tested positive are Chinese tourists and are now receiving treatment.

Malaysia yesterday arrested 6 people including a 26-year-old woman on charges of spreading panic with irresponsible social media posts.