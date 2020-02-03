Earth quake jolts South-West China’s Sichuan province

China’s Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province was hit by an earthquake of 5.1 magnitudes early on Monday.

The earthquake originated from a depth of 21 km below the earth’s surface which helped to reduce the intensity of the quake.“The quake lasted for more than 10 seconds and my bed was shaking,” Zhang Xun, a resident in Jintang County told Xinhua.150 rescuers and 34 army vehicles are already despatched to the quake-hit area.

Strong tremors were also felt in urban areas of Chengdu, the provincial capital, some 38 km away from the epicenter. Residents were seen running grabbing their children after the tremors.No casualties or property loss are reported so far.