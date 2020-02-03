Firing at Jamia University; Third incident in 4 days

A shot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night in the third such incident in four days at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest in the capital. Two suspects, one of them wearing a red jacket, came on a scooter and opened fire outside Gate No. 5, the Jamia Coordination Committee that is participating in the protest against the amended citizenship law said. No one was injured, they said.

The police said some students told them that a shot was fired at the university gate, 2 km from Shaheen Bagh, where protesters have set up a tent on the road and dug in for nearly two months in protest against the CAA.

“Statements have been recorded. On their basis, an FIR has been registered. A team is going to the spot, it will collect CCTV footage from Gate No.5 and 7. Further details which come out, will be included (in FIR). Action will be taken,” senior police officer Jagdish Yadav said.

People in small numbers have been gathering around the university gates at night in protest against the CAA.

In mobile videos tweeted by people at the university gate, people could be seen running for cover under the dim glow of streetlights after hearing the alleged gunshot.

“Police officers at Jamia Nagar went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Also, there were different versions about the vehicle in which the alleged miscreants came. Some said it was a scooter, others said it was a four-wheeler. Many people, including students, have gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give a complaint. We will conduct a probe,” said senior police officer Kumar Gyanesh.