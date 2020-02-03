‘Freedom struggle was a staged drama’,claims Ananthkumar Hegde

Former union minister and BJP leader Ananthkumar Hegde said that the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi was a farce staged with acknowledgment and blessings of British administration.

Hegde was delivering his speech at an event hosted at Bengaluru. He also questioned the honorary title of ‘Mahatma’ to Mahatma Gandhi and said the struggle of freedom fighters was lore. He also mocked hunger strikes, lathi charge injuries of protestors and Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi and his freedom compatriates. Hegde said it is imprinted in the mind of people that congressmen’s indefinite hunger strikes and protests gained India its priced freedom. He stated that the British left India out of despair and RSS was not behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress came down heavily on the BJP leader’s comments and said Hegde has lowered the class of being a people’s representative. Priyanka Kharge said Hegde’s words are meant to please Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders and added that he has to be treated by a mental health expert.BJP spokesman G Madhusoodanan distanced BJP from the comments made by Hegde and said the party and RSS have big respect for Gandhi and freedom struggle.