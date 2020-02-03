DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Holiday declared for educational institutions from February 5 to 7

Feb 3, 2020, 10:22 pm IST
The Karnataka state government has declared holiday for all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Kalburgi district from February 5 to 7. The holiday was announced in relation with the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in the district.

Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan is the premier gathering of literary persons of kannada language. The three day gathering is held with the aim of preserving Kannada language and culture.

The logo of the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan shows poet Sreevijaya writing the famous Kannada epic ‘ Kaviraja Marga’ and also depicts popular historical places in the Kalburgi district.

