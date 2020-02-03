Lokshabha session begins: Opposition targets BJP

In the first session after the tabling of Union Budget 2020-21, opposition parties are set to corner the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament on Monday.

The parties including Congress, BSP, and the Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have submitted suspension notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the nationwide protests against the legislation and exercises of National Population Register and National Registrar of Citizens. They also called for a repeal of the law.

IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the recent incidents of firing in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh — both epicenters of anti-CAA protests. BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, meanwhile, has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the precautionary measures to tackle the epidemic of coronavirus.

TMC has moved amendments to the President’s address delivered Friday, when the session kicked off, raising questions on its “silence” on a range of issues from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir clampdown to the economic slowdown. Similar amendments would also be moved by the party in the Lok Sabha, sources said. In Lok Sabha, BJP’s Parvesh Verma will move the motion of thanks on the President’s address. In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the motion.

BJP’s goons behind firing in Jamia, Shaheen Bagh:Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that BJP’s “goons” are responsible for he firing incidents in the capital. “It’s a conspiracy by the ruling party to scare & threaten protestors. Ruling party’s goons are doing such things & the govt is silent. Delhi is under Union Home Ministry, still they are not doing anything,” he told outside Parliament, reported news agency ANI.

‘Goli maarna bandh karo’: Oppositions MPs raise Jamia, Shaheen Bagh firing in Lok Sabha

Opposition MPs raise ‘Save India, Save Our Democracy’ slogans in Lok Sabha. Raising the firing incidents in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh, the MPs started chanting ‘goli maarna bandh karo. desh ko thodna bandh karo’