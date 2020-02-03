“Muslims who stayed in India during partition did no favour to India”: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Muslims who did not go to Pakistan during the partition of the country did no favour to India. The BJP leader said this in an interview given to BBC India, reported Swarajya.

When a the interviewer asked that Muslims participating in the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh belong to the families of Muslims who did not go to Pakistan during participation. For this Yogi Adityanath said that they did do any favour to India.

There should be protest against India’s partition and policies in India’s favours should be supported. Those who were anti-India must be vehemently opposed.