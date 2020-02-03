Stock Market: Sensex. Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in green. The domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain on Monday.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,832.37 rising by 0.24% or 96.84 points. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 11,724.05 gaining by 62.20 points or 0.53%.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Nestle India, Hindustan unilever, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bharati Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra,Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Titan, Reliance and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers in the market were Bharati Infratel, Yes Bank, ITC, Gail India, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Service.