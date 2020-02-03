Subramaniam Swamy predicts the outcome of Delhi Polls, BJP will win in these seats:

Veteran BJP leader and think tank Subramaniam Swamy today predicted the election-bound Delhi poll results. Swamy said that his party will win 41 seats in Delhi, which he accredits not to the performance of Union government but to the protests at Shaheen Bagh.’ BJP will win 41 seats in Delhi even after the disastrous economic showdown by the government’, tweeted Swamy.

Subramaniam Swamy lauded the BJP government on its strategy to make Shaheen Bagh the center of its attack against AAP and Congress.BJP accuses AAP and Congress to support the anti-government protestors and had recently started drawing parallels of protestors to Pakistani anti-nationals.