Trailer of Bollywood horror thriller Bhoot- Part 1 out; Watch it here

After days of suspense, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s new film Bhoot released finally. Bhoot: Part One is titled The Haunted Ship and stars Vicky Kaushal as the surveying officer of the titular “haunted ship” named Prithvi. The trailer begins with a deserted ship named Sea Bird being washed ashore in Mumbai due to stormy weather. Mumbaikars are taken aback by the sudden development as Sea Bird is been rumoured to be haunted for years. Vicky Kaushal, who appears to be traumatised by his own past, takes keen interest in Sea Bird. He enters Sea Bird alone with just a torch light and navigates the ship only to find ruins and remains inside.

The trailer then shifts to another scary episode that takes place when a young couple venture into the ship at night. A terrified lover finds his girlfriend being dragged into the walls of the ship by the spirit. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who seem to be losing his mind, is told by a psychiatrist that his visions are not hallucinations and that he is indeed seeing a ghost.

To know more, watch out the trailer here. Also, it is not for faint hearted