AAP releases election manifesto; see details here

Aam Admi party released its election manifesto on Tuesday. The party promises Rs 1 crore relief to kin of sanitation workers who died while performing their duties. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while launching the manifesto, also talked of starting a ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in schools, saying that such a programme will help to inculcate a sense of nationalism, love for armed forces and respect for tricolour among the students.

With just days left for Delhi to hit the polls, BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have intensified their campaigns in the city. After training his guns at the opposition parties over anti-CAA-NRC rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a gathering at Dwarka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s campaign schedule includes public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur throughout the day.

While his party leaders, including Union ministers, have been embroiled in controversies over their alleged hate-speeches over the past two weeks, PM Modi on Monday mentioned the Shaheen Bagh protests for the first time claiming that there was a “design” to destroy amity in the country. “Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design that intends to destroy the amity of the country,” he told the crowd that gathered to hear him at Karkardooma rally.

Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be on a campaign trail in Jungpura and Sangam Vihar’s DDA park while former prime minister Manmohan Singh will hold a meeting at Rajouri Garden assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.