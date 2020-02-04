‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ enters the 50 crore club

The malayalam film ‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ starring Kunchacko Boban and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas has entered the 50 crore club. The low hyped film was released on january 10 and has become the first blockbuster of the decade.

This is the first film of Kunchacko Boban to enter 50 crore club. The actor has informed this through his social media handle.

” Officially entered the 50 Crore Club on 5th week …….ANJAAM PAATHIRA…..Super thrilled and super thankful for the epic support and love still pouring in” wrote Kunchacko Boban on Facebook.

The film is penned and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The crime thriller film revolves around a series of killings. Kunchacko Boban plays the role of a criminologist in the film.

Jinu Joseph, Harikrishnan, Jaffer Idukki, Sharafudheen, Abhiram Pothuval, Shaju Sreedhar, Divya Gopinath and Remya Nambeesan play vital roles in the film. The film was bankrolled by Aashiq Usman.