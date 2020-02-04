Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his ‘goli vs boli’ remark

Mamata Banerjee hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s controversial comment saying those who attack Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) will have to face police bullets. Mamata Banerjee, while leaving the state secretariat lashed out at her UP counterpart, stating, “How can he say that?”. Addressing a gathering for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled on February 8, Yogi Adityanath warned those attacking the Kanwariyas, saying ‘boli se nahi goli se saamna karna padega, which would be translated to, “If they don’t listen to talks, they will have to face the bullets”.

“I respect the post of the Chief Minister, I too am a Chief Minister, but how can the UP CM say so? Just uttering hatred. They should not insult the Delhi people. When they have no political agenda, they go communal, its not right”, said the Trinamool Supremo on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath’s warning was in reference to the reports of clashes between the Kanwariyas and the pedestrians or motorists during the Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, during the month of Shravan.