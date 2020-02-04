“Best budget for India,Opposition misleading people”, Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday hailed his government’s budget and said even critics now agree that it is the best budget for a nation under the present economic scenario. Modi also added that attempts were made to mislead people on the current budget.

He was delivering his lecture at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. He also praised his government’s success in the resettlement of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura in line with the Bodo accord.”The accord will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence,” he said.