BJP veteran leader joins AAP giving poll jolt to Kapil Mishra

Eminent BJP leader and MLA from Delhi’s Model Town, Raj Khurana had joined ranks of AAP on Tuesday. Apart from being a legislature, he has been a counselor for two consecutive terms from Delhi corporation for BJP.

He joined AAP in the presence of Sanjay Singh and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi at the model town AAP party office.BJP candidate Kapil Mishra is facing tough opposition from Akhilesh Tripathi AAP candidate. The recent development is viewed as an election jolt for BJP prospects in Delhi.