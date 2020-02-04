Congress MLA’s Car stolen in Delhi during campaign rally

Congress MLA from Tarantaran, Punjab came to Delhi for today’s Joint campaign rally. But Dharamveer Agnihotri’s MLAs Mahindra car got stolen from Delhi.

Delhi police is clueless about the stolen car and had started a comb up operation for the thieves. As per reports, Dharamveer’s driver dropped him at Punjab Bhavan in Delhi as provision for his stay was arranged there. Later the driver Rajendra Kumar parked the car in front of a hotel at Raj Nagar. Early morning he woke up to knew MLA’s car was stolen.