Indian kid aged 1 year wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free raffle

An Indian kid aged just one year has won 1 million US dollar at the draw of Dubai Duty Free raffle.

The ticket was purchased in the name of Mohammed Saleh aged one by his father Ramees Rahman. Ramees Rahman is a resident of Abu Dhabi for the last six years. He bought the ticket no.1319 online in series 323 under his son’s name.

Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, an Iranian expat living in Dubai has won Mercedes Benz S560 in Series 397 with ticket number 0253. Gloria Malacaste, a Filipino national living Dubai has won Moto Guzzi Audace motorbike. Timothy Reducha, a Canadian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has won a Moto Guzzi V8S TT motorbike.