Jalandhar Corporation to make Guru Ravidas carnival Eco-friendly

The Jalandhar municipal corporation had decided to declare Guru Ravidas Mela Carnival eco-friendly by banning plastic products. The corporation had made an earlier carnival plastic free which was well received by the public. Corporation Additional commissioner Babita Kaler urged the support of traders and vendors to make the carnival plastic-free and said the Carnival ground and the Shobha yatra will be totally plastic-free to make the event eco-friendly.

The corporation had also set up a theme stall ‘Bibiyan di Hatti’, in which the adverse effects of plastic to the environment would be featured. Two counters dedicated to supply bio-degradable crockery and carry bags made of cloth will function adjoining to the theme stall.