Pakistan leaders urges to initiate ‘war against India’ after February 10

Lawmakers in pakistan has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate a war against India after February 10. The MPs belonging to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has called for ‘Jihad’ against India.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, the leader of JUI-F has asked Imran khan to start war with India . He said that such a war would pressurize the international community to solve issues. Leaders of JUI-F has claimed that only a war against India will ‘liberate the people of Kashmir’ And only a war will complete the unfinished plan of the subcontinent partition.

Khawaja Asif , the opposition leader has accused that the Islamic countries in the world are doing nothing for the people of Kashmir.