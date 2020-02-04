Poco X2 with 64MP camera launched in India : Price and Features

Poco India today launched their second smartphone Poco X2 in India at a starting price of ?15,999. The device comes almost 18 months after the big reveal of Poco F1. After unveiling the first device of the year, the company aims to cash in on the hype created by its first generation device.

Revealing a higher refresh rate in the newly launched Poco X2, the Chinese smartphone maker will release multiple phones this year, and those later launched under the X series are expected to be affordable smartphones.

Poco X2 comes in three variants. The base variant, featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at ?15,999, the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at ?16,999 and the highest variant carrying 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage comes with a price tag if ?19,999. The smartphone comes in three colours: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red

Talking about the by the teaser on Flipkart, the phone will be available on Flipkart from 11 February, 12 noon.

The Poco X2 comes with a much higher refresh rate than its rivals such as Realme X2. The device flaunts a 120Hz, along with 20:9 ratio display on its smartphone. This is definitely one of the cheaper if not the cheapest smartphone to feature a high refresh rate display in the Indian smartphone market.

The device runs on Android 9 OS and comes with three different storage variants: 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Along with that, the smartphone houses a Snapdragon 730G which is a chipset that has been tweaked for gamers. According to Qualcomm, the new chip gets a 15% graphics boost in comparison to the Snapdragon 730.

Coming to the camera, the Poco X2 houses four different sensors in the primary camera. The main camera includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera features a 20MP primary and 2MP sensors.

Moreover, the device features a 4500mAh removable battery that comes with 27W fast charging capacity. The phone uses a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.